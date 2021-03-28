Previous
A sporophyte by haskar
A sporophyte

I drove to the moor today. It was still dormant, although the first signs of spring could be found.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

haskar

Lesley ace
Wow, amazing!
March 28th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
This is simply stunning
March 28th, 2021  
