Photo 1437
A sporophyte
I drove to the moor today. It was still dormant, although the first signs of spring could be found.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
2
2
haskar
@haskar
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th March 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
close-up
,
moss
Lesley
Wow, amazing!
March 28th, 2021
Phil Sandford
This is simply stunning
March 28th, 2021
