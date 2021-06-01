Previous
Somewhere in the meadow by haskar
Somewhere in the meadow

The scarce large blue is a very small and beautiful butterfly. Grass clipping destroys its habitat.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Margo ace
Such a pretty butterfly
June 2nd, 2021  
