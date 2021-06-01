Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1501
Somewhere in the meadow
The scarce large blue is a very small and beautiful butterfly. Grass clipping destroys its habitat.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1754
photos
248
followers
214
following
411% complete
View this month »
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
Latest from all albums
1497
1498
228
1499
229
1500
230
1501
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st June 2021 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
butterfly
,
meadow
Margo
ace
Such a pretty butterfly
June 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close