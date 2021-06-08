Sign up
Photo 1508
The great reed warbler
I rarely take pictures of birds. But when a boy like that sits in front of me and sings, it takes a shot.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1761
photos
247
followers
214
following
413% complete
View this month »
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th June 2021 5:09pm
Tags
bird
,
environment
,
reed
