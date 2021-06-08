Previous
The great reed warbler by haskar
Photo 1508

The great reed warbler

I rarely take pictures of birds. But when a boy like that sits in front of me and sings, it takes a shot.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself...
