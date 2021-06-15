Previous
A green frog by haskar
Photo 1515

A green frog

This boy was hard to find in an overgrown pond. But I found his. Then I waited a long time for him to start croaking. But he didn't want to. When I gave up and started to hide the camera, he suddenly spoke up. Only three times, but it was enough.
