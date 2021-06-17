Previous
Nigella damascena by haskar
Photo 1517

Nigella damascena

Nigella damascena come from the south of Europe. And it is already very at home.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Peter H ace
Nicely captured. It could be something out of a sci-fi movie. The Day of the Triffids, perhaps? 😁
June 18th, 2021  
Dianne
This is really lovely.
June 18th, 2021  
Margo ace
So pretty
June 18th, 2021  
