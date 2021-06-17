Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1517
Nigella damascena
Nigella damascena come from the south of Europe. And it is already very at home.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1774
photos
246
followers
214
following
415% complete
View this month »
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
Latest from all albums
16
1512
17
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th June 2021 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
close-up
,
summer
Peter H
ace
Nicely captured. It could be something out of a sci-fi movie. The Day of the Triffids, perhaps? 😁
June 18th, 2021
Dianne
This is really lovely.
June 18th, 2021
Margo
ace
So pretty
June 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close