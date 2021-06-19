Previous
In the evening by haskar
In the evening

By the river after a hot day. And only mosquitoes are doing well
19th June 2021

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Dianne
Peaceful and lovely.
June 20th, 2021  
JackieR
So ethereally abstract
June 20th, 2021  
Babs
Love the colours, love the simplicity of this shot.
June 20th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh those tones are amazing
June 20th, 2021  
Maggiemae
I hope they will always drown! I hate mosquitoes but love layered coloured shots!
June 20th, 2021  
Silke Stahl
Great colours. Well captured
June 20th, 2021  
Rob Z
Marvellous ripple effect. :)
June 20th, 2021  
