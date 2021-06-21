Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1521
Playing with water, playing with light
The heat still holds. Children are doing much better. Just watching the children playing in the fountain was a relief.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1778
photos
247
followers
214
following
416% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st June 2021 7:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
child
,
fountain
,
summer
,
heat
,
backlight
Babs
ace
I love it, what a fabulous shot. One for the TT I am sure. fav.
June 22nd, 2021
JackieR
ace
Oh that's fabulous!!
June 22nd, 2021
