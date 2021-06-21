Previous
Playing with water, playing with light by haskar
Photo 1521

Playing with water, playing with light

The heat still holds. Children are doing much better. Just watching the children playing in the fountain was a relief.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Babs ace
I love it, what a fabulous shot. One for the TT I am sure. fav.
June 22nd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Oh that's fabulous!!
June 22nd, 2021  
