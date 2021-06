A butterfly day

After a week of hot weather and three days of stormy weather, today was a pretty cool day. Temperature only 34 and a weak wind. As soon as possible, I took my bike and went to the forest. Today was the day of the butterfly! In several places I met a dozen or so pieces. It is rather not normal with us. I came back tonight and I am very tired. I'll complete the comments tomorrow morning. It was a wonderful day.