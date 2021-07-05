Sign up
Photo 1535
Double-decker bridge
Bridge in Warsaw (Poland). Upper level for cars. Lower level for trams, pedestrians and cyclists.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1792
photos
247
followers
216
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th July 2021 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
river
,
city
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I like this, it's great in black and white.
July 6th, 2021
