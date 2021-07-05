Previous
Double-decker bridge by haskar
Double-decker bridge

Bridge in Warsaw (Poland). Upper level for cars. Lower level for trams, pedestrians and cyclists.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I like this, it's great in black and white.
July 6th, 2021  
