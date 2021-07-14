Sign up
Photo 1544
Very long tongue
Bumblebees have very long tongues, so they can get to many flowers inaccessible to bees. Here I managed to catch a bumblebee on aconite.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1801
photos
245
followers
216
following
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th July 2021 6:21pm
Tags
bee
,
close-up
,
summer
Maggiemae
ace
Goodness, your photography is splendiferous! fav
July 15th, 2021
