Very long tongue by haskar
Very long tongue

Bumblebees have very long tongues, so they can get to many flowers inaccessible to bees. Here I managed to catch a bumblebee on aconite.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Maggiemae ace
Goodness, your photography is splendiferous! fav
July 15th, 2021  
