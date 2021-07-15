Sign up
Photo 1545
Better avoid
It is a country road to the field, but it is better not to use it after heavy rain.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
road
,
rain
,
summer
,
puddle
Margo
ace
I like this shot!!
July 16th, 2021
