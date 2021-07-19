Previous
Next
On a hot day by haskar
Photo 1549

On a hot day

Found at the edge of the woods on a hot day. The six-spot burnet used to be a very popular moth, but now you can meet less and less. Its colors show that it is poisonous.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise