The icing on the cake by haskar
The icing on the cake

I had a very busy day today. After visiting my mother, I decided to take a shot. I liked this yarrow. I wanted sharp buds followed by a full bloom out of focus. And suddenly surprise! A tiny orange bow tie landed on it.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's gorgeous!
July 22nd, 2021  
