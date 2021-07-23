Previous
Next
Come closer by haskar
Photo 1553

Come closer

The full moon was hidden in the clouds. Instead, light reflections in the glass (glue trace from the label).
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
July 24th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ooh this is fabulous. Nicely done.
July 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise