In the stork's nest by haskar
In the stork's nest

The young are waiting for their parents to return from hunting. We are in a drought and feeding four children is very difficult. Most storks throw out unnecessary eggs from the nest and sometimes even young birds, leaving two ones.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Dawn ace
Thanks for info I guess its a matter of survival
July 26th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 26th, 2021  
