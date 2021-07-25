Sign up
Photo 1555
In the stork's nest
The young are waiting for their parents to return from hunting. We are in a drought and feeding four children is very difficult. Most storks throw out unnecessary eggs from the nest and sometimes even young birds, leaving two ones.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1813
photos
243
followers
214
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th July 2021 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
summer
Dawn
ace
Thanks for info I guess its a matter of survival
July 26th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 26th, 2021
