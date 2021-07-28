Previous
Abstract by haskar
Photo 1558

Abstract

Found it and had to shoot. This is the car body. Someone tried to change the color and something went wrong.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

haskar

Phil Sandford ace
Wow. I thought that was a dried up puddle and the patterns that the dried water would leave in the mud.
July 29th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely. I see people!
July 29th, 2021  
