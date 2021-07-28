Sign up
Photo 1558
Abstract
Found it and had to shoot. This is the car body. Someone tried to change the color and something went wrong.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1818
photos
243
followers
213
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th July 2021 8:12pm
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
texture
Phil Sandford
ace
Wow. I thought that was a dried up puddle and the patterns that the dried water would leave in the mud.
July 29th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely. I see people!
July 29th, 2021
