Photo 1560
Abstract
Sorry for the temporary lack of comments. My son has come to see me and it completely absorbs me. I'll be back on Monday.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1821
photos
243
followers
213
following
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th July 2021 7:14pm
Tags
abstract
,
line
Issi Bannerman
ace
So nice that your son is with you. Our son is arriving mid August for a week, and I will also be completely absorbed! As it should be. :-) Lovely abstract image.
July 31st, 2021
