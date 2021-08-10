Sign up
Photo 1571
The peony fruit
Peony reminds me of beautiful flowers in spring. And now I noticed that it also has beautiful fruit.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1834
photos
248
followers
216
following
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th August 2021 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
flower
,
color
,
close-up
,
shape
