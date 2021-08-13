Sign up
Photo 1573
You can already feel autumn in nature
I am sorry for the momentary absence but I have a migraine. Terrible but good that it is short-lived.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th August 2021 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
dof
