Photo 1590
From ground level
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
6
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1856
photos
248
followers
218
following
435% complete
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
25
1585
26
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th August 2021 10:38am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
autumn
,
forest
,
fungi
Heather
ace
Great pov to show us the view and texture from underneath! Fav
August 30th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Magnificent fungi shot.
August 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Those look huge!
August 30th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
Wow, wonderful, fav
August 30th, 2021
Humphrey Hippo
ace
That's a great find. Love the detail in the gills.
August 30th, 2021
Hazel
ace
Superb! Just brilliant!
August 30th, 2021
