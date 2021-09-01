Sign up
Photo 1592
Dancers
The daisy fleabane came from America, but they feel good everywhere.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
plant
flower
dof
Gosia
ace
Beautiful composition, so delicate.
September 2nd, 2021
