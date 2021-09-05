Previous
A lovely end to the day by haskar
A lovely end to the day

Such uninteresting thickets with a predominance of nettles. And the evening light was so wonderful.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

haskar

Corinne
Great lighting and nice ambiance.
September 5th, 2021  
Helen Jane
A glorious end to a glorious day. And this, is the very definition of nettle green. I can smell the thicket from here.
September 5th, 2021  
