Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1595
A lovely end to the day
Such uninteresting thickets with a predominance of nettles. And the evening light was so wonderful.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1861
photos
249
followers
219
following
436% complete
View this month »
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th September 2021 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
forest
,
nettle
Corinne
ace
Great lighting and nice ambiance.
September 5th, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
A glorious end to a glorious day. And this, is the very definition of nettle green. I can smell the thicket from here.
September 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close