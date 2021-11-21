Previous
Corridor to escalator by haskar
Photo 1668

Corridor to escalator

Escalator put into use in 1949. They had very interesting rules of order. It was not allowed to go on it barefoot or when drunk. Multiple driving was also forbidden.
haskar

