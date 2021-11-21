Sign up
Photo 1668
Corridor to escalator
Escalator put into use in 1949. They had very interesting rules of order. It was not allowed to go on it barefoot or when drunk. Multiple driving was also forbidden.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
b&w
city
architecture
leading-line
