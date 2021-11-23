Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1670
AN abstraction
For the inquisitive: it is a cannon after a shell explodes in the barrel. But for me it is an abstraction.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1941
photos
249
followers
218
following
457% complete
View this month »
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd November 2021 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close