Photo 1671
Playing with light
Large drops of dew on an oak leaf
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
light
close-up
autumn
dew
Kitty Hawke
ace
Like sparkling diamonds.
November 25th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Nature’s jewels!
November 25th, 2021
