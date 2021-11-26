Previous
Next
The young oak by haskar
Photo 1673

The young oak

It attracted attention with its color. This is a newcomer from America. European oaks have rounded leaf tips and fade from yellow to brown in autumn. Recently, we have less and less European oaks.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the color - and your soft background shows it off so well
November 26th, 2021  
Mags ace
Love the details in the veins of the leaves! Lovely lines and shape.
November 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2021  
Caterina ace
Great light and bokeh. Fav
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise