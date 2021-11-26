Sign up
Photo 1673
The young oak
It attracted attention with its color. This is a newcomer from America. European oaks have rounded leaf tips and fade from yellow to brown in autumn. Recently, we have less and less European oaks.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1944
photos
248
followers
218
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th November 2021 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaf
,
autumn
,
colour
Milanie
ace
Love the color - and your soft background shows it off so well
November 26th, 2021
Mags
ace
Love the details in the veins of the leaves! Lovely lines and shape.
November 26th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2021
Caterina
ace
Great light and bokeh. Fav
November 26th, 2021
