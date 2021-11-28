Sign up
Photo 1675
They didn't fly away for winter
The Black Stork in Warsaw zoo. They winter in the bird hospital
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1946
photos
248
followers
219
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th November 2021 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
zoo
KV
ace
Beautiful!
November 28th, 2021
