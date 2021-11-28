Previous
They didn't fly away for winter by haskar
Photo 1675

They didn't fly away for winter

The Black Stork in Warsaw zoo. They winter in the bird hospital
28th November 2021

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KV ace
Beautiful!
November 28th, 2021  
