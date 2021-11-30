Previous
Next
Sleet by haskar
Photo 1677

Sleet

They were supposed to be light trails. But the weather was terrible and therefore very little traffic. I liked the "light sprites" around the lamps.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool effect around the lamps!
November 30th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
This has come out beautifully!
November 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise