Photo 1677
Sleet
They were supposed to be light trails. But the weather was terrible and therefore very little traffic. I liked the "light sprites" around the lamps.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1948
photos
247
followers
219
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th November 2021 4:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
winter
,
city
Mags
ace
Very cool effect around the lamps!
November 30th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
This has come out beautifully!
November 30th, 2021
