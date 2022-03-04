Previous
Cover is open by haskar
Photo 1763

Cover is open

Sporophyte of moss. When it matures, it opens the lid and new spores spill out. A wonderful macroworld.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

haskar

Maggiemae ace
Good to see what your camera can do. Mine just won't focus on moss!
March 5th, 2022  
Velina
I am always amazed by the macro world
March 5th, 2022  
