Photo 1763
Cover is open
Sporophyte of moss. When it matures, it opens the lid and new spores spill out. A wonderful macroworld.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2069
photos
248
followers
221
following
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
257
258
1759
1760
38
1761
1762
1763
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th March 2022 1:20pm
green
,
spring
,
close-up
,
moss
Maggiemae
ace
Good to see what your camera can do. Mine just won't focus on moss!
March 5th, 2022
Velina
I am always amazed by the macro world
March 5th, 2022
