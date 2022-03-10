Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1769
TV audience
The Eurasian jackdaw in Poland are wintered. Now they're getting ready to fly north. Very sociable and enjoys being in large herds.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2078
photos
249
followers
221
following
485% complete
View this month »
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
Latest from all albums
1765
1766
259
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th March 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
roof
,
antenna
Inga Johansson
ace
The diagonal and mix of new and old makes an interesting composition. These birds are very clever and fun to watch.
March 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close