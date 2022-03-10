Previous
Next
TV audience by haskar
Photo 1769

TV audience

The Eurasian jackdaw in Poland are wintered. Now they're getting ready to fly north. Very sociable and enjoys being in large herds.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
485% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Inga Johansson ace
The diagonal and mix of new and old makes an interesting composition. These birds are very clever and fun to watch.
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise