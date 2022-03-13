Sign up
Photo 1772
In the evening in Warsaw
City lamps called "crosier" against the background of the evening sky and the Church of St. Charles Borromeo.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2079
photos
249
followers
221
following
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1766
259
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
13th March 2022 6:42pm
Tags
church
,
lamp
,
city
,
evening
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful sky for your backdrop of these neat lights.
March 14th, 2022
Tracy Bousfield
ace
Stunning:)
March 14th, 2022
