Photo 1773
Started
Male maple inflorescence. Very slowly but spring is coming.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2080
photos
250
followers
223
following
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
spring
,
close-up
Monique
ace
Perfect
March 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful
March 15th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Simply beautiful
March 15th, 2022
