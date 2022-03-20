Sign up
Photo 1779
The first day of astronomical spring
We have beautiful sunny weather but it is very dry. No rain in spring is a bad forecast for nature.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2087
photos
250
followers
223
following
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1773
39
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
20th March 2022 11:50am
Tags
plant
,
spring
,
close-up
,
catkin
