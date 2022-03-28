Previous
After fire by haskar
After fire

It is a burnt out sedge meadow. Fortunately, the fire was very superficial and you can see the undamaged surface under the scorched grass.
28th March 2022

haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
I hope it grows back through quickly. Nice capture to document the fire.
March 29th, 2022  
Christina
Hopefully it grows back quick and it didn't spread too far and wide!
March 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 29th, 2022  
