Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1787
After fire
It is a burnt out sedge meadow. Fortunately, the fire was very superficial and you can see the undamaged surface under the scorched grass.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2095
photos
250
followers
223
following
489% complete
View this month »
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th March 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
spring
,
forest
,
meadow
Issi Bannerman
ace
I hope it grows back through quickly. Nice capture to document the fire.
March 29th, 2022
Christina
Hopefully it grows back quick and it didn't spread too far and wide!
March 29th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close