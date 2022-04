Head willow

It is not a species of willow, but aform of the tree made by man. Willow sticks are planted on moist soil and all side shoots are cut, leaving only the top. After a few years, when the tree reaches 2 m in height, all the shoots growing from the top are cut off. We do this every two years for about 10 years. After this time, all shoots are cut once every 5 years. This form of tree is very friendly to nesting birds. It is also very typical of the Polish landscape.