Previous
Next
P4230749 by haskar
Photo 1805

P4230749

Hello! I was a bit absent. It started with a massive migraine that turned into shingles. Hope it's over and it only gets better now. The only plus is the 10-day detox from the computer.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
April 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise