Photo 1805
P4230749
Hello! I was a bit absent. It started with a massive migraine that turned into shingles. Hope it's over and it only gets better now. The only plus is the 10-day detox from the computer.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2116
photos
249
followers
223
following
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
April 24th, 2022
