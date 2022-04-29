Sign up
Photo 1810
The structure of the wood
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2121
photos
249
followers
223
following
495% complete
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th April 2022 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
wood
,
textures
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
April 29th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great texture
April 29th, 2022
