Photo 1815
MOM! These flowers don't smell at all
Observed on the street. The flowers were quite high and this young woman had to try very hard to make the child discover that the flowers did not smell.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2126
photos
250
followers
223
following
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
Tags
spring
,
bloom
,
child
,
city
