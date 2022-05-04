Previous
Next
MOM! These flowers don't smell at all by haskar
Photo 1815

MOM! These flowers don't smell at all

Observed on the street. The flowers were quite high and this young woman had to try very hard to make the child discover that the flowers did not smell.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise