Only two petals are left by haskar
Only two petals are left

Today I was in the Botanical Garden. This is the first longer walk in a month. I am still in strong pain and weakness. Unfortunately, this is the next spring that passed somewhere near.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tina
WoW I hope you will be Allright woon.
May 14th, 2022  
tony gig
Lovely detailed shot...
May 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great image of the process
May 14th, 2022  
