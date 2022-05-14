Sign up
Photo 1823
Only two petals are left
Today I was in the Botanical Garden. This is the first longer walk in a month. I am still in strong pain and weakness. Unfortunately, this is the next spring that passed somewhere near.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th May 2022 10:46am
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
close-up
Tina
WoW I hope you will be Allright woon.
May 14th, 2022
tony gig
Lovely detailed shot...
May 14th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great image of the process
May 14th, 2022
