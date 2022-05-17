Sign up
Photo 1826
Two little flowers
17th May 2022
17th May 22
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th May 2022 5:28pm
flower
,
close-up
,
colour
Mags
ace
Beautiful purple shades! Nice details.
May 17th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful colours and close up!
May 17th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice closeup and such a lovely color.
May 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful and dreamy ! fav
May 17th, 2022
