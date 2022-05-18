Sign up
Blooming azalea bushes were already in the shade, and only a few flowers illuminated the stream of light. Unfortunately, the wonderful smell cannot be photographed.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th May 2022 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
flower
,
spring
Krista Marson
ace
lovely lighting
May 18th, 2022
