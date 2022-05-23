Previous
Colours and shapes by haskar
Photo 1832

Colours and shapes

23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Milanie ace
Love the way you made this turn out!
May 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
May 23rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous image
May 23rd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Excellent composition and close up
May 23rd, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Those spiky leaves - and the colour is gorgeous. Plus the dof!
May 23rd, 2022  
