Photo 1842
A tendril
Some mysterious climber with a beautiful tendril
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
light
,
plant
,
close-up
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So simple yet so beautiful and effective ! fav
June 2nd, 2022
Caterina
ace
Oh Haskar! This is so beautiful. Fav
June 2nd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Love this shot. Favourite.
June 2nd, 2022
Tina
WoW looks great
June 2nd, 2022
Rob Z
ace
And a beautiful image of it.
June 2nd, 2022
