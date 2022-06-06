Sign up
Photo 1845
Somewhere in the meadow
There used to be a pasture here and many cows. Now the farmer has two dairy cows and the pasture is covered with lush grass. It is mowed twice a year and harvested for the winter.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2159
photos
248
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th June 2022 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
meadow
,
season
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely delicate wild blue flower - a hare-bell , amazing how many varieties of wild flowers and grasses grow in a meadow , great dof and focus !
June 7th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Very delicate beauty - nice dof
June 7th, 2022
