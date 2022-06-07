Previous
The last flower by haskar
Photo 1846

The last flower

The peony has almost faded. The few flowers that still remain were besieged by bees. The bees were nervous. I don't know if it was caused by a small amount of flowers or the impending storm.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

haskar

Christina
Great shot - just curious what does a nervous bee look like, is their behaviour different somehow?
June 8th, 2022  
