Photo 1853
The ears
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
1
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2167
photos
247
followers
224
following
507% complete
View this month »
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th June 2022 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
close-up
,
high-key
,
graphic
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a super b/w composition - fav
June 15th, 2022
