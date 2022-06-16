Previous
Jugs on the fence by haskar
Photo 1854

Jugs on the fence

Museum of the Lowicz village. A cottage from the middle of the 19th century.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely close-up of this delightful thatched-roof cottage , Love its cheerfully painted exterior and the lace curtains in the windows - I wonder why the earthenware jugs are hanging on the fence !!!
June 17th, 2022  
Wylie ace
A classic little cottage; fascinating jugs!
June 17th, 2022  
haskar ace
@pusspup In this way, jugs were dried in the countryside.
June 17th, 2022  
