Photo 1854
Jugs on the fence
Museum of the Lowicz village. A cottage from the middle of the 19th century.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
fence
museum
folk
hut
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely close-up of this delightful thatched-roof cottage , Love its cheerfully painted exterior and the lace curtains in the windows - I wonder why the earthenware jugs are hanging on the fence !!!
June 17th, 2022
Wylie
ace
A classic little cottage; fascinating jugs!
June 17th, 2022
haskar
ace
@pusspup
In this way, jugs were dried in the countryside.
June 17th, 2022
