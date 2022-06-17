Sign up
Photo 1855
A drop of nectar
I wanted to make a close-up of the spurge flower. Once I had everything set up, a bug came into the picture. Great opportunity, but a bit of a wrong lens. But as experts say, the best equipment is the one you have.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
nature
,
bug
,
close-up
Issi Bannerman
ace
This works for me! Lovely capture.
June 18th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh beautiful!
June 18th, 2022
