Previous
Next
A drop of nectar by haskar
Photo 1855

A drop of nectar

I wanted to make a close-up of the spurge flower. Once I had everything set up, a bug came into the picture. Great opportunity, but a bit of a wrong lens. But as experts say, the best equipment is the one you have.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This works for me! Lovely capture.
June 18th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh beautiful!
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise