Previous
Next
The nest of european paper wasp by haskar
Photo 1856

The nest of european paper wasp

The pattern on the face and abdomen determines the social status of the wasp. The more spots, the higher the position in a colony.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Nasty little critters!!!
June 19th, 2022  
Shanne
really interesting, thank you and beautiful shot. I think they are amazing, but had to kill the queen and remove the nest when she started trying to build it inside one of the drawers on my bedside table - I react badly to the stings.
June 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
Excellent detail of this nasty little wasp
June 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise