Photo 1856
The nest of european paper wasp
The pattern on the face and abdomen determines the social status of the wasp. The more spots, the higher the position in a colony.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2171
photos
247
followers
224
following
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th June 2022 4:13pm
Tags
meadow
,
wild
,
wasp
,
behavior
,
cose-up
Dianne
Nasty little critters!!!
June 19th, 2022
Shanne
really interesting, thank you and beautiful shot. I think they are amazing, but had to kill the queen and remove the nest when she started trying to build it inside one of the drawers on my bedside table - I react badly to the stings.
June 19th, 2022
Babs
ace
Excellent detail of this nasty little wasp
June 19th, 2022
