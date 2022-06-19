Previous
Summer time by haskar
Summer time

Saturday's hiking in the meadows. Unfortunately, they have already started mowing them and drying them for fodder. I really like these meadows and the life that goes on among them.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

haskar

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is one of the prettiest things ever!
June 20th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You somehow seem to find the focus and frame for a super shot! fav
June 20th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
This is fabulously composed - love it.
June 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful composition a huge fav
June 20th, 2022  
Shanne
that's gorgeous - and that's a skipper, you can even see the antenna to say if it's a common or Essex skipper, but I can't remember which one has the black tips to the antenna.
June 20th, 2022  
