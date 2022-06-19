Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1857
Summer time
Saturday's hiking in the meadows. Unfortunately, they have already started mowing them and drying them for fodder. I really like these meadows and the life that goes on among them.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2172
photos
247
followers
224
following
508% complete
View this month »
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
Latest from all albums
1851
1852
1853
1854
46
1855
1856
1857
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th June 2022 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
butterfly
,
colour
,
seasons
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that is one of the prettiest things ever!
June 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You somehow seem to find the focus and frame for a super shot! fav
June 20th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
This is fabulously composed - love it.
June 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful composition a huge fav
June 20th, 2022
Shanne
that's gorgeous - and that's a skipper, you can even see the antenna to say if it's a common or Essex skipper, but I can't remember which one has the black tips to the antenna.
June 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close